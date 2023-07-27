  • Menu
Hyderabad: ORR 2&7 blocked due to waterlogging issues

Arvind Kumar informs that works are going on and they will make roads available to the public as soon as possible

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar on Thursday announced that Nehru Outer Ring Road 2 and 7 exit points will be closed due to waterlogging issues.

He informed that works are going on and they will make roads available to the public as soon as possible.



