- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Hyderabad: ORR 2&7 blocked due to waterlogging issues
Arvind Kumar informs that works are going on and they will make roads available to the public as soon as possible
Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar on Thursday announced that Nehru Outer Ring Road 2 and 7 exit points will be closed due to waterlogging issues.
He informed that works are going on and they will make roads available to the public as soon as possible.
