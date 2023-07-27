Hyderabad: ORR 2&7 blocked due to waterlogging issues

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar on Thursday announced that Nehru Outer Ring Road 2 and 7 exit points will be closed due to waterlogging issues.



He informed that works are going on and they will make roads available to the public as soon as possible.





Exit 2 & 7 closed due to water logging .. please avoid them



