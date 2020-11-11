Hyderabad: ORR turns bloody; 6 migrants killed, 3 hurt in pre-dawn mishap

Muthangi: In a ghastly mishap, six migrants were killed and three others injured as the vehicle they were travelling crashed into another vehicle from rear on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Muthangi in the wee hours of Tuesday. The victims were travelling in a Mahindra Xylo car from Bengaluru towards Nagpur.

The police said the victims had been identified as natives of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The driver of the vehicle is absconding.

The incident took place on the ORR, between Gachibowli and Muthangi, midway on the outskirts of Pati village near Patancheru. The deceased were identified as Kamalesh Lohare, Hari Lahore, Pramod, Vinor and Pawan and another person is yet to be identified identified, according to the police.

The incident happened at around 3.30am on Tuesday. Alerted by other vehicles, the ORR patrol teams and the police rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. The police found there were ten persons in the SUV including the driver who started from Bengaluru on Monday evening and were travelling via Hyderabad.

The police said the SUV driver could have tried to overtake another vehicle in front from the right side and in the process, hit it on the left. As a result, the left portion of the SUV was completely damaged and as the vehicle was moving at high speed, it toppled multiple times and came to a halt on the road.

The police also suspect that the other vehicle involved in the accident could be a mini truck or a DCM van. A hunt has been launched to nab the SUV driver and also trace the other vehicle.

