Hyderabad: Osmania doctors perform complex keyhole liver surgery

Hyderabad: For the first time in a government hospital in India, a team of surgeons from Osmania General Hospital (OGH) successfully conducted a complex keyhole liver surgery, also known as a laparoscopy method, to remove a strikingly large tumour. The OGH surgeons conducted 'Total Laparoscopic Right Hepatectomy' for Giant Haemangioma of liver on a 31-year-old housewife Mallela Vani, a resident of Hyderabad, who was admitted with a giant tumour measuring 14cm x 11 cm in the right side of her liver. Similar liver surgery would have cost about Rs 15 lakh in private hospitals.

The patient whose husband is a daily-wage earner went to OGH seeking a solution for her medical condition.



According to Dr Ch Madhusudhan Reddy, Professor and Head, Department of Gastroenterology of OGH, "Giant Haemangioma of the liver is a tumour made up of blood vessels. It causes complications like rupture with severe internal bleeding and sometimes it also leads to high output heart failure."

Such liver surgeries are done by an open method that involves a big incision. Such surgeries are complex and are associated with bleeding, haemodynamic changes on heart and kidneys due to close relation to major blood vessels like IVC and heart. Normally, such surgeries are done with big incisions.

"This surgery needs the skill of liver surgery and laparoscopy. We have been doing both open liver surgery and laparoscopic surgery for the last 10 years in Osmania. Laparoscopic liver surgery also needs very experienced anaesthesiologists because it causes huge changes in blood pressure, functioning of kidneys, heart, and lungs," Dr Madhusudhan said.

"The surgery needs very expensive equipment like CUSA, staplers and laparoscopic instruments, the advantages of laparoscopic liver surgery are less pain, early recovery," said Dr B Nagendar, Superintendent of OGH.

The team of doctors and staff involved in the surgery were Dr Pandu Naik, Dr Pavani, Dr Jyothi, Dr Madhavi, Dr Heifzur Rehman and other doctors of OGH.