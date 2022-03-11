Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital celebrates World Kidney Day

Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital celebrated the World Kidney Day on Thursday and created awareness about kidney diseases, early management and prevention of dialysis and kidney transplantation.

During the programme, a discussion was held on the importance of kidneys and precautions to be taken, what tests to take after kidney disease, what treatments to follow and how to follow dietary rules. The kidney donors who have been treated for kidney problems described their experiences, the problems faced by them and their present lifestyle.

Superintendent Dr Nagendar, Additional superintendent Dr Triveni, HOD of Nephrology Dr Manisha Sahay, HOD Urology Dr Mallikarjun, senior and junior doctors of different departments were present.