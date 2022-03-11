  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital celebrates World Kidney Day

World Kidney Day
x

World Kidney Day 

Highlights

The Osmania General Hospital celebrated the World Kidney Day on Thursday and created awareness about kidney diseases, early management and prevention of dialysis and kidney transplantation

Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital celebrated the World Kidney Day on Thursday and created awareness about kidney diseases, early management and prevention of dialysis and kidney transplantation.

During the programme, a discussion was held on the importance of kidneys and precautions to be taken, what tests to take after kidney disease, what treatments to follow and how to follow dietary rules. The kidney donors who have been treated for kidney problems described their experiences, the problems faced by them and their present lifestyle.

Superintendent Dr Nagendar, Additional superintendent Dr Triveni, HOD of Nephrology Dr Manisha Sahay, HOD Urology Dr Mallikarjun, senior and junior doctors of different departments were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X