Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital doctors to take out rally in support of new hospital building

Hyderabad: The doctors including the alumni of Osmania Hospital would be taking up a rally from Osmania General Hospital to Medical College at 2 pm on Friday demanding the State government to take up construction of a new hospital building.

The Osmania General Hospital has been in the news for some time because of the dilapidated condition of the age-old building. While there is a demand for reconstruction, the heritage activists wanted the government to preserve the historical building. The State government had said that it would protect the hospital's heritage block and construct new infrastructure by taking into consideration the committee's recommendations and directions of the High Court.

However, in the recent past there were reports of roof tops collapsing in parts of the hospital. Recently, one staff member was injured when the roof top fell in the minor operation theatre. The doctors said this was not a stray incident but happening often and they were at a risk. Generally, over 1,600 outpatients and 1,300 inpatients use the services in the hospital. Every day on an average 150 minor and major surgeries are taken up.

The members of Osmania Telangana Junior Doctors Association have requested the Superintendent to provide permission for them to join the rally being taken out by the Alumni members for construction of a new hospital. Association president S Srikanth said that day by day hospital outpatients and inpatients were increasing in the hospital. A couple of days back there were 3,000 admissions and the existing infrastructure was also not available. The rooftop of the old building was falling down leading to a risky atmosphere, he said adding the process should go either way but it should be in quick time.