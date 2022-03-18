Hyderabad: 'Osmania Taksh 2022' on March 24-26

Hyderabad: The Osmania University is conducting university open house 'Osmania Taksh 2022' between March 24 and 26. This three-day mega event is expected to draw students, parents, alumni and general public across the State.

This is first time ever that such a fest is being organised.The OU is inviting agencies, caterers, food suppliers and interested parties for putting up eateries and food stalls on the main campus and in constituent colleges.

Such parties may e-mail details of snacks, food items (lunch and tiffin's), beverages (hot and cold), ice-creams, along with their standard price list, and their contact details to [email protected] by March 20. Stalls of 120 sft area will be provided to each vendor, with a fixed nominal fee.

The vendors will have to maintain high-quality and hygienic food and items. It is mandatory that each stall displays the price list and sticks to the price. Water bottles and other packed items must be sold as per MRP only. For details vendors may contact office of the director (infrastructure) OU on 83319-97140/ 63019-96236 PRO, OU