Hyderabad: Osmania University chalks out mission for growth

Hyderabad: Establishing a Civil Services academy, revising the academic programmes, fostering a vibrant research culture, initiating student-centric initiatives to fortify the teaching leaning process, setting up a dedicated online-learning platform are a few among the 21 points the Osmania University administration has chalked out to drive the growth and mission of the University after making an intensive SWOC analysis in consultation with diverse stakeholders.

Unveiling the plan, Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, said the University is firm on serving the primary stakeholders — students and research scholars — and proposes to set up new institutional wings like the Civil Services academy, reading room complex for students, and corporate relations directorate to interface with the industry for recruitments, internships, workshops among other academic activities.

Also, on the anvil are establishment of an overseas education cell, a dedicated online platform to fortify blended learning as proposed by the UGC; and a Finishing School to facilitate students' smoother transition to the industry. Further, the administration has accorded top priority to the revision of courses to make them contemporaneous to meet the emerging job market and industry demands. It envisages formulating a framework for transfer of credits and introducing skill-enhancement courses, besides augmenting employability and communication skills.

Pro-student initiatives include strict implementation of biometric attendance by linking the unique identification number of the Aadhar card to hostels, scholarships, etc. Further, it would promote excellence in teaching, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, leverage ICTs, encourage students, scholars and staff, and create a proper environment that nurtures innovation, creativity, and pursuit of knowledge. The initiative also includes mentoring of students, interactions with faculty beyond the class hours, procuring and giving access to digital resources in the Learning Resource Centre (Library).

On the research front, the administration proposes to foster a robust research culture by incentivizing faculty, investing more in research infrastructure and identifying new themes of research relevant to the society. Industry-varsity interface for research would be further bolstered, an extension outreach centre and a technology transfer unit would be set up to ensure the fruits of research reach and serve the society.

Alumni support would be leveraged to drive the mission and growth of the University by institutional efforts. In addition, the vast potential of the alumni spread across the world would be tapped for research, setting up endowment chairs, lectures, etc.

Sweeping reforms are proposed to tone up the administration to be more transparent, responsive and accountable to the needs of the stakeholders. To improve the efficiency, the University is working on shifting to e-governance mode through automation. Also, grievance redressal mechanisms would be set up various levels. Streamlining financial management and inculcating financial discipline, formulating revenue-earning strategies from internal and external sources, framing austerity measures are other areas of intervention.

21-Point Agenda

Osmania University conceived the 21-point agenda to make substantial progress with the support of all the stakeholders – the students, scholars, faculty, employees, alumni and the Government

♦ Review and Expand UG/PG Courses

♦ Give a Fillip to Research Ecosystem

♦ Strengthen Outreach and Extension Services

♦ Launch Skill-Based Programmes

♦ Enhance Employability and Communication Skills

♦ Nurture Innovation and Creativity through Student-Faculty Interaction

♦ Reading Room Complex for Students

♦ Leverage ICTs for Students' Services

♦ Refurbish Hostels and Streamline Hostel Administration

♦ Augment Learning Resource Centre

♦ Forge and Sustain Linkages with Industry

♦ Tap Alumni Support to Advance the University's Mission

♦ Strengthen Academic Human Resources

♦ e- Governance Initiatives – Towards a Paperless Office

♦ Ensure Financial Discipline

♦ Greater Transparency and Accountability

♦ Improve University Buildings and Maintenance

♦ Build Centenary Memorial & Administrative Wing

♦ Ensure Closed Campus

♦ Safeguard and Protect University Lands

♦ Establish Human Capital Development Centre