Hyderabad: Outwitting the opponent!

Hyderabad : With the possibility of poll notification being issued around April 18, the three major contenders -- Congress, BJP and BRS -- are busy finetuning their action plans to outwit their rivals and win as many seats as they can.

The 20-day action plan would be focused on coming up with a slew of welfare measures and expose each other highlighting their omissions and commissions. While the Congress is gearing up to corner the BRS with the alleged scams during their 10-year rule and how it had ruined the state’s economy, the BJP and BRS plan to target the Congress saying that it had failed to manage drinking water crisis as well as its failure to give water for irrigation, loan waiver and other guarantees it had given before the Assembly elections.

“The Congress has prepared a two-pronged strategy under which the ruling party will highlight the successful implementation of Six Guarantees and will focus on “unbridled corruption during the BRS regime, violation of right to privacy of individuals by illegally tapping phones of various sections, liquor scam, damage of Kaleshwaram project, failure in the construction of thermal project, etc.

The Opposition BRS, apart from other issues, will make poaching of the BRS leaders by the Congress as an issue and will ask for the public mandate against such turncoats and will highlight the Congress failures on all fronts.

The BJP will hold big public meetings by inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national leaders in some important Lok Sabha segments. The main agenda of the saffron party will be 10 years of "Sab ka Saath - Sabka Vikas" and the Opposition parties' non-performance, corruption in the BRS government and the present Congress government’s tall promises which according to them are impossible to be implemented.