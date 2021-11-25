Hyderabad: Over 3.5L in Old City yet to take second jab

Santosh Nagar: A special vaccination drive against Covid-19 has begun in several parts of Greater Hyderabad limits to inoculate those who did not take even a single dose and those who skipped their second dose. On Wednesday, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with District Collector L Sharman and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri attended a free vaccination drive at GHMC community hall in Santosh Nagar.

Stating that it is mandatory to stop Covid spread with timely vaccination, the Hyderabad MP appealed to people to avail the opportunity. With regard to vaccination in Bahadurpura, Saidabad, Bandlaguda and Charminar mandals, the MP informed that a total of 3,55,628 were yet to take second dose and appealed them to take the jab to get fully-vaccinated.

According to sources, in Hyderabad district, 32,60,000 people were vaccinated with first dose and 21,50,821 with both the doses, while fully-vaccinated people with Covishield are 40,61,757 and Covaxin are 13,01,255.

Later, District collector Sharman along with Santosh Nagar Corporator Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain took part in a door-to-door campaign and urged the inhabitants to get fully-vaccinated.

During the special drive, adequate quantities of first dose and the second dose of the vaccine was made available at the vaccine centre.

"Every colony and every household will be covered by the teams. They will identify those who did not take even the single dose of vaccine and allot them date and time to get the jab," said Muzaffar Hussain.

HALTING COVID SPREAD…

♥ Many in Bahadurpura, Saidabad, Bandlaguda and Charminar mandals are yet to be fully vaccinated

♥ In Hyderabad district, while 32,60,000 receive the first dose, 21,50,821 get both the doses

♥ Fully-vaccinated people with Covishield are 40,61,757 and Covaxin 13,01,255

♥ MP Asaduddin Owaisi appeals people to get administered with both the doses of vaccine to curtail the spread of coronavirus