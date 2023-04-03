Hyderabad: Over 3k runners take part in Jito Ahimsa Run

Hyderabad: More than 3000 runners participated in the city run in IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run, which was flagged off by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary and Sanjay Jain, DGP, on Sunday morning at Jalavihar on Necklace Road.

It was organised by the Ladies Wing of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) to promote world peace and non-violence.

Over one lakh participated across 85 locations all over the world (including 65 in India and 20 out of India) in the run organised for World Peace and Non-Violence. The Run received Guinness World Records Certificate for the most pledges received for a Peace Campaign in one week (16 to 23 March, 2023and 70,728 registered for it online during one week alone). The run is expected to mark its entry into Word Records India, and the Limca Book of Records.

The run was held in three different categories—3K, 5K and 10K. People of all ages participated. Many elderly citizens, women in saree are seen participating beside youth. The Male top three in the 15 to 35 years age category was Ramavath Ramesh Chandra, Vangala Dhanush; 36 to 55 years Thomas Adams, Ashish Dhingra, Rohit Mehta; 56 and above Naresh Satyanarayana; Rajendra Prasad ad Rose Babu Nekuri. The female top three winners in the 15 to 35 years age category are Badde Navya, Payal Jain, and Ananya Sukhavasi; 36 to 55 years age suparna Das, Chaitra Nataraj, and Kamala Kunala. The lone winner in the 56 and above age category Is Krishna Kumari Shridhar. All the winners were given away cash prizes.

The total prize money for a 10K timed Run was Rs 90000. The Run started and ended at the Jala Vihar Parking zone. The route for the run was from Jala Vihar towards Sanjeevaiah park and back. According to Sushil Sancheti, Chairman of JITO, the run was aimed at creating awareness for a better world to stop wars, and hatred and bring peace and nonviolence in our surroundings.