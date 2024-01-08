Hyderabad: Over 6,000 Gujaratis take part in Gujarati Gaurav Yatra

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the unveiling ceremony of Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav (GEM)-24 around 6,000 Gujaratis of Telangana participated in a series of events on Sunday.

The participants took out a ‘Gujarati Gaurav Yatra’, a massive rally that also featured a carnival walk. The activities that were part of the event included a rally with vintage cars, bikes, and bikers on two-wheelers and a series of tableau. The GEM-24 which began on Sunday, will continue till April 21 and the four-month-long event will feature various events that include Chetan Bhoghani T-20 cricket tournament, chawda, and parekh women’s box cricket, Patel and Gandhi Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat, Telangana Gujarati kids fashion show and Miss and Mrs Telangana Gujarati, said a member of Telangana Gujarati Samaj.