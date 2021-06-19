Hyderabad: Over 700 2BHK houses to be handed over to beneficiaries

Hyderabad: About 784 double bedroom houses have been made ready for inauguration, and the State government is gearing up to provide houses to the beneficiaries in Greater Hyderabad.

The 784 2 BHK houses were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 58.50 crores in four areas under GHMC limits and will be handed over to the beneficiaries on June 26 by the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

According to a release, the double bedrooms houses will be handed over in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, State Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, State Housing Minister Prashant Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, and Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha.

Out of the one lakh double bedroom houses undertaken at Rs 9,714 crore in Greater Hyderabad, 79,5823 double bedroom houses have already been completed, in twelve areas 2 BHK houses have already been handed over to the beneficiaries.

In Ambedkar Nagar in Ramgopalpet, 400 double-bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 28.05 crore will be handed over to the beneficiaries on the 26th of this month.

In Potti Sriramulu Nagar 162 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 14.01 crore will be handed over to the beneficiaries on the 28th of this month. In GY Reddy Nagar 180 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 15.57 crore will be handed over to the beneficiaries on July 1. In Gollakomaraiya Colony 12 double bedroom houses, built at a cost of Rs 85 lakh, will be handed over to the beneficiaries on July 5.