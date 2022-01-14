Hyderabad: Pamula Vagu Lake restoration work soon

Hyderabad: Responding to the tweet of residents of IDA Bollaram regarding polluted Pamula Vagu due to which they are spending sleepless nights, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Arvind Kumar on Thursday tweeted that the lake restoration works will be taken up soon.

Due to polluted lake the residents are facing hardship; foul smell emanating from it is unbearable, tweeted Sunil of IDA Bollaram.

The long-pending restoration work of Pamula Vagu, will be taken up in coordination with the State Pollution Control Board, tweeted Kumar.