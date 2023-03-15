Hyderabad: Paper leak casts shadow on Group-I Mains exams

Hyderabad: Soon after the Prelims exam paper leak came to light, uncertainty loomed large on the conduct of Group-I Main exams. It is learnt that main accused in the AE (Assistant Engineer) exam paper leak Praveen attempted prelims and got good marks but did not qualify due to wrong bubbling. The police launched a probe to unearth paper leak scam in the group one exams, if any.

One of the top sources said that the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) officials had reviewed the prelims paper of Praveen and requested the probing authorities to investigate whether the paper leaked before the exam conducted last year.

"Serious doubts were raised on paper leak after the main accused secured good marks. Praveen, who was an Assistant Section officer in TSPSC, is allegedly maintaining a network with job aspirants and helping them to leak papers before exams. His role in AE exams is established and now the probe is under progress to ascertain whether the prelims paper also leaked. The investigating authorities already questioned the main accused to find out details about the issue", said an official.

Reports said that Praveen had also been maintaining some links with one woman named Renuka from Mahbubnagar district.

Renuka's role in paper leak will be crucial and the duo phone contacts and chat details have been retrieved. The authorities are inquiring about their interaction with the persons who qualified in the Group I prelims recently. More than 25,000 people have qualified in the Prelims and are preparing for the Main examination to be held in June and July 2023.

After the formation of Telangana State in 2014, the government issued first Group I notification to fill more than 500 posts which includes RDO, DSP, CTO and other big rank posts in various departments.

Recruitment exams for the positions of Town Planning Building officers, scheduled for March 12, and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, scheduled for March 15 and 16, have already been postponed by the Public Service Commission.