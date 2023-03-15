Hyderabad: Paper leak keeps TSPSC job aspirants on the edge

Hyderabad: Nearly nine lakh job aspirants who applied for various posts to be filled by TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) and other recruitment agencies were anxious after the paper leak scam. The aspirants expressed serious doubts over the conduct of the exams in a secure and transparent manner.

The State government has issued numerous job notifications to fill more than 30,000 vacancies in various wings, mainly Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Higher Education, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, and others this year. Eyeing to woo the youth voters, the State government has already announced the examination schedule, and the aspirants were busy preparing for the exams.

K Shankar, who is preparing for competitive exams, expressed his woes regarding the preparation of the exams after the paper leak issue rocked the entire state recently. The job aspirants would lose confidence when papers are leaked. The group aspirants have been preparing since a year aiming to get a government job. The government has the responsibility to maintain transparency and enforce error free mechanism in the conduct of the exams.

The government has already postponed Veterinary doctors and town planning officer recruitment exams after the paper leak for AE (Assistant Engineer) posts in different wings recently. Now, the conduct of other competitive exams will take more time as the Commission is not ready to face criticism.

Students who were busy with attending classes in the Coaching centres worried about an increase of their expenditure for staying in the city if the exams are postponed continuously. They expressed anger on the government for not taking fool proof measures to conduct the competitive exams.