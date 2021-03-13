Hyderabad: Parents in a fix, as some schools demand hefty donation

Secunderabad: Now private schools want to compensate their losses during the lockdown by seeking huge funds from parents who are struggling to get admission of their wards. Some of private schools reportedly sought Rs 1 lakh donation in cash (without any receipt) for a seat.

Given the pandemic scenario which impacted the education sector, a few private schools in Hyderabad allegedly asked parents to shell out Rs 1 lakh donation for new admissions citing Covid loss. Parents are being asked to make cash payments, for which there would be no proof, as no receipt would be issued. This came as a rude shock to many a parent who are desperate to admit their wards in schools, before the next academic year begins.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vijaylakshmi (name changed), a parent whose daughter studies in class I said that they were scouting for a school to admit their daughter. "We came across a school at Bachupally. But the seats are filled in that campus, so they told us to go to another institution near the Ring Road. To admit our ward in Bachupally campus we have to pay 1 lakh as donation in cash without a receipt. This is besides the tuition fee and transport charges. The donation is irrespective of any class and they cited Covid loss. Even parents have suffered loss. There is no help from the government in such dire situations."

"We were looking for schools around Secunderabad for my kid who is in class IV. We were taken aback when the school asked to pay additional Rs 1 lakh, besides regular fees. It was clear that no receipt would be provided." said another parent who wants to admit her son in class IV refrained from admitting her ward in that school.

Activist Vijay Gopal tweeted, extending help to parents, said that collecting donations is strictly prohibited under Section 32 of Right to Education Act. "Why are we not criminalising this act and why no stringent action has been taken yet against these schools? I request parents to go ahead with the admission and I assure them that they will get their money back in a few months."

The District Education Officer of Hyderabad R Rohini said that parents should inform and lodge a complaint with them.