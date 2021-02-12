Hyderabad: Parents preferring open schooling to private schools

Koti: With school managements violating GO 46 disregarding the parents' plea over collecting tuition fees despite State Government Orders and for the parents who cannot afford corporate schools, especially those studying in class 10 and 12, a ray of hope has come forth in the form of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) where parents can enroll their wards within affordable fees. As NIOS is offering online classes along with study materials within affordable fees, scores of parents are of the opinion that NIOS is better than the private schools.



To provide help and find solution to the parents who could not afford regular private school fee, the Parents Association of India (PTI) met the Regional Director of NIOS in Koti on Monday. The parents' board ensured that the academic year of the students doesn't get impacted, especially of students who are going to appear board exams this year and next year.

Priyanka Bhumbak, whose daughter studies in class X said, "Definitely I would want my child to explore maximum knowledge. NIOS is providing an opportunity to my ward to learn beyond regular courses and keep him engaged, I will be glad that his screen time will be useful, and it's cost effective."

The parents' body wants to publicize NIOS option to all in the State so that needy students can avail the best options in education.

Another parent told that the only drawback was that the interaction between teachers and students would be missing, which was of utmost importance.

V V Sharma, president of Parents Association of India (PTI) said, "The quality of teaching in private schools is becoming worse day by day. So, we approached the Regional Director of NIOS, who was extremely forthcoming and showed us the options available for the parents who cannot afford corporate schools.

Further, he said that through NIOS, students can continue online classes through the open school model. The students can appear for exams by taking online material, online classes, state of the art syllabus, web seminar and the government channels for education. The classes are run by these channels throughout the day.

"The Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya teachers, who are the best, will be taking the classes." he opined.

The students can avail options like on demand examination, and can choose various subjects along with vocational courses, which are restricted in private schools.

Regional Director of NIOS said that the National Board was equivalent to CBSE board. Dish tv, Tata sky, Videocon etc, are offering video lessons through expert teachers. All the textual material, five courses vocational subjects are available on YouTube and other channels. Besides that, regular teaching classes are held every week through Mukht Vidya Vani. Learners can appear for law, pharmacy, NEET, JEE, among other competitive exams.

NIOS offers 35 subjects in class 10 including languages and 40 including languages in class 12. A learner can study law along with BIPC and mass communication, a variety of courses to choose, he added. Twice, it conducts public exams, and for the rest of 8 months in a year, it conducts on demand examination. For the learner can appear whenever he/she wants. Plus, it has international recognition.

"We have to encourage students to explore a variety of subjects and use many resources to enhance their learning, but we want children to go to schools every day and attend tuitions."