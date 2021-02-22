Hyderabad: Parents up the ante against private schools

Nampally : Parents of schoolchildren in Telangana have upped their ante against the school managements hitting on an innovative idea to come up with an online rating-platform to give marks and grade the private schools. This would help the parents in deciding to admit their wards in a better school and the rationale of the school's fee structure.

That apart, the online platform was also meant to unite parents across the twin cities and the State. This, the parents hope would increase the reach of their voices and enhance their bargaining power with the State government and the political parties to force them to hear them and to act on their demands.

The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) which is spearheading a parents' movement on the 'school fee loot' is now trying to unite all parent bodies and bring them on a single platform.

Accordingly, the HSPA is coming up with an online platform where parents will be providing actual information about the fee being collected by each school. Also, rate the schools in terms of teaching, infrastructure, handling children, and other facilities.

However, this time they have changed the strategy to compel the government and political parties, and the school managements to listen to their voices.

Speaking to The Hans India, Seema Agarwal of HSPA said that the prime idea of the online platform is to give ratings and grading of the schools by the parents and for the parents. Because, currently, the schools are taking admissions and the information would help the parents to make an informed decision, she added.

Further, several parents hope that the new initiative would help them to come together and form into a united force, to deal with the school management, as well as with the government, and its machinery.

For example, a parent whose child is studying in a reputed school in LB Nagar had complained to the district education authorities about the collection of the excess fee in violation of GO No. 46.

The school had reduced 20 per cent of the fee charged after the intervention of the education department officials. But, the catch was that what the school reduced was the enhanced 20 per cent fee for the academic year 2020-21.

The parents argue that education authorities are trying to strike a compromise between the aggrieved parents and the private school managements. And, they were not acting as per GO No.46.

As the protests and submission of petitions to the government authorities did not yield any positive results for the past eight to nine months.

Hence, this time, the parents have decided to review and rate the schools in which their children are studying. In turn, to alert other parents on the false promises of the schools (if any) and collecting hefty fees from the parents.

Further, it will also help the parents in evaluating and discussing the teaching and learning outcomes of a school.