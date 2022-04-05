Hyderabad: Parents want schools to hold special sessions for students

Hyderabad: With the final examinations round the corner, many students' concepts are not clear; many are using short forms to frame sentences. This is due to courtesy online classes for the past two years. This is the main concern that has been raised among parents. They have requested schools and also the Education department, in spite of hurrying up with examination and beginning new academic year, it will better if all schools organise stimulation sessions.



Members of the Hyderabad School Parents' Association (HSPA) have demanded that since there has been a gap of two years for students not appearing for examinations, it will better if extra time is given to them during examinations. Also, they said, it will be better not to rush up with exams. If a stimulation session is conducted for a month, what has been lost can be brushed up. This will help to build a student's confidence level, which has been lost.

Said Venkat Sainath, joint secretary of HSPA, "due to Covid pandemic, for the past two years students have been attending online classes. They have lost practice of writing; that has led them to use short forms. With exams round the corner and students are struggling, as many have lost writing and analytical skills. That have to be developed; for that the Education department should set up a committee and take action on it".

According to a parent, "the pandemic has brought in many changes in children, as for the past two years they have been attending online classes. Many students have lost writing skills; they are using short forms to frame sentences. Now that exams are being conducted offline after two years, this has become a new challenge to them in spite of focusing on completion of syllabus and revision. Teachers should concentrate on improving their writing skills".

Asif Hussain Sohail, president, Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights & Safety, said, "due to lack of exposure to regular classes many students are finding it difficult to understand even basic concepts. Many concepts are not clear; using short forms to write sentences due to that they are losing marks. It will be better if schools have separate sessions on improving writing skill and to get back confidence of students.

They should be counseling sessions when schools can have special classes of subjects. It will be better if they have special stimulation sessions for students to get back their confidences.

Still, many students are not mentally ready to attend classes. We parents are forcing them to attend classes. Teachers should help students to improve writing skills."