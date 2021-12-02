Hyderabad: Parking woes dog Rahmath Nagar

Hyderabad: Commuters of Rahmath Nagar face woes with illegal parking at commercial establishments, overflowing sewage on roads and mosquito menace in houses. Residents allege that the sanitation measures are poor as most streets are filled with garbage on either side of roads. It raises unbearable stink.

As most commercial establishments lack parking facilities, commuters and residents are severely inconvenienced as public park their vehicles on roads, said P Vinod Goud, president, Karmika Nagar Welfare Association.

The major problem here is the overflow of sewage/storm water from Karmika Nagar to Brahma Shankar Nagar. As this creates problems for both commuters and residents, authorities should take immediate action, he added.

M Jeevan of Rahmath Nagar said the public also face problem of mosquito and dog menace in the area. "We request authorities to increase fogging activities and also to clear garbage frequently. "He added that garbage piles on roads were giving rise to increased mosquito menace.

The locals also allege that most public washrooms were either dysfunctional or locked. They complain about increasing stray dogs on streets scaring both residents and commuters, who face troubles.

M Raju, a shopkeeper of Rahmath Nagar, said residents face problems with the rising menacing and free moving dogs. "We request authorities to take act on it."

He added that most public toilets were either not functioning or locked. "There is no proper maintenance. We demand authorities to take up maintenance of the washrooms as soon as possible".