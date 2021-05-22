Hyderabad: Patanjali store sells expired stock of biscuits

Rajendranagar: In a scandalous incident, an unscrupulous Patanjali trader from Hyderguda was caught selling expired Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali biscuits packs. Following which Rajendranagar police booked a case and are investigating, however, action by the concerned food inspector is still missing.

The incident came to light on May 17 when a customer purchased the biscuit packets from the store and left for home. He was flabbergasted on finding the packaging date as September 11, 2020, with a special mention "best before six months from packaging."

Om Reddy, the complainant, said, "I returned to the store along with the biscuit packets which I had bought home on May 17. The owner not only refused to repent and accept his 'criminal misdeed' but also responded 'cantankerously'. Later, he informed the police who soon reached the store and took into custody the stock of biscuits. The police later even booked a petty case against the owner."

Meanwhile Reddy said that this is not the first incident. "Earlier too the store was found selling expired biscuits. But it did not compel me to bring the issue to the notice of the police, as it was confined to only one packet. This time I bought at least ten packets and all of them were expired."

Fuming over the incident Reddy said that the shopkeeper argued stating, "How can we provide such biscuits?"

Interestingly, local food inspector Dasharath came into picture only after three days, despite the episode was covered by electronic media. When contacted, he informed The Hans India that he was unaware of the incident. The inspector assured to visit the store next day, saying he was at his native village.

The official later said that he could not go to the store and inquire into the issue "Until the complainant himself calls him and explains.

"The biscuit stock confiscated from the store has been found with expired dates. We have booked a petty case and even bond over the store-owner.

But the issue largely comes under the purview of the Food Safety Department of GHMC. The food inspector should look into the issue and report to the department soon, stated CI K Kanakaiah.