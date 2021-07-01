Hyderabad: Pattana Pragathi from today

Hyderabad: All the arrangements were made for the Pattana Pragathi Programme in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits which starts from Thursday.

The drive (Pattana Pragathi) will be held from July 1 to 10, the civic body has set up 955 special teams for this drive. The main motive of this program is to keep the city clean and maintain greenery.

As a part of Pattana Pragathi several initiatives will be taken up in the city such as Precautionary and preventive measures on seasonal diseases such as desilting of nalas during the period so as to ensure the free flow of drain water and drain water, Regular anti-larval operations, and weekly spreading oil balls shall be done to prevent the breeding of mosquito larvae.

As a part of this drive, clearing of roadside bushes, removal of debris on roads margins, cleaning of parks, identification, and removal of dilapidated buildings will be done.

Under Haritha Haram a huge plantation drive will be taken up in avenues, medians, and plantations in different areas in the city.