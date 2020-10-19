Hyderabad: People asked to vacate dilapidated buildings

Hyderabad: As part of regular activity, in the monsoon season, action on dilapidated structures is being taken up in order to protect and safeguard the lives of citizens.

GHMC conducted survey and identified the dilapidated structures in all the circles of GHMC and taken further action to forward the same to the engineering wing for report on structural stability.

There are a total of 545 dilapidated structures identified, out of which during this season 187 structures are demolished and 127 structures have been repaired / vacated.

During the last 7 days, 59 dilapidated structures have been demolished and 33 dilapidated structures have been vacated duly shifting 140 inmates living in the dilapidated structures. Special drive for action on dilapidated structures is being continued.

Further, in the case of most dangerous structures advance precautionary measures are taken such as vacation of inmates, sealing of building, barricading around the structure and display notice cautioning public not to move around the structure.

In view of forecast of heavy rains in next 2-3 days, the citizens living in dilapidated structures are requested to vacate the building voluntarily to protect their lives from danger of collapse and cooperate with GHMC in taking further action. The citizens are also requested to come forward and inform if any dilapidated structure is in danger.