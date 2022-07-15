Hyderabad: People flag concerns over tardy pace of monsoon works

Hyderabad: Despite the incessant rain for the last one week, the GHMC is still carrying out several monsoon action plans in various areas of the Old city as well as in the Tolichowki area which were affected by last year's floods. Residents and activists allege that the monsoon action works are going on even after the arrival of the monsoon. The residents fear that even this year if the works are kept pending, they would be affected.



The GHMC is facing criticism for its failure to complete the monsoon action plan works before the monsoon. Several such projects, particularly in the southern part of the city, are yet to be taken up by the corporation.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell, pointed out "over 80 per cent of the monsoon works are incomplete. They are still going on even in incessant rain in various areas in southern part of the city."

The monsoon action works including laying of SW drain pipeline, 900 mm pipeline, box-type drain, de-silting of manholes and nalas in areas like Chandrayanguta, Baba Nagar, Falaknuma, Chandulal Baradari, Kalapather, Mecca Colony, Bahadurpura, Hari Bowli, Lal Darwaza, Noor Khan Bazar, Dabeerpura, Yakutpura, Ganga Nagar, Devan Devdi, Lad Bazar, Khilwath. These areas had suffered in the October 2020 and September 2021 floods.

He said, "These works are being delayed due to two major reasons: lack of budget and each contractor is leading at least five monsoon works in each circle which leads to pendency and slow pace." With incomplete works, the residents are facing flood-like situation following heavy rain.

"Contractors are taking up work and keeping it pending for several months. The concerned officers must take action against them. The GHMC authorities must blacklist such contractors," he added.

"For last two years we residents have been facing inundation in the area. The works were sanctioned after the 2020 floods. However, we faced similar situation in 2021 rains. Still the permanent works are incomplete. We may face again such situation," felt Mohammed Azeem of Falaknuma.

Most roads in Tolichowki are dug up and works are going on. Now roads have turned worse with silt and stagnation of water following incessant rain. "The monsoon action plan should be implemented before monsoon. The works should be completed before rainy season, but the civic body is carrying them out even after rains. The residents fear flooding again in the area," said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist.

In each monsoon, several areas in Tolichowki, including Nizam colony, Hakeempet Kunta, Nanal Nagar, MD Lines, Tolichowki, Aditya Nagar colony, Janaki Nagar, Samatha Colony, and colonies surrounding Shah Hatim Lake would be the most affected. Several works, including upgradation of pipelines, diversion of lakes, extension of nalas, and SW drains are still going on in various localities.

In the 2020 floods, most of these areas were flooded for around 15 days. The Army was assigned, and boats were used to rescue residents. "After rain stopped no works were done. Now again in monsoon, some works are being carried out by the civic body. Yet again the residents would suffer," he added.