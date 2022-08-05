Hyderabad: PG medicos stage protest, demand government to re-allot their seats

Hyderabad: Scores of PG Medical students on Thursday staged a protest in front of the office of Director of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in the city demanding the State government to re-allot their cancelled seats. They raised slogans against the State government and added that they had become a burden for their families due to the cancellation of their medical seats.

Students belonging to MNR, Mahavir and TRR medical colleges staged the protest. They alleged that the State government was ignoring the guidelines of National Medical Council in their issue. Stating that they had approached the High Court on this issue, they said the apex court of the State gave four weeks time to the State government to respond on the issue.

They said three weeks out of the four weeks deadline of the High Court had already completed and added that the State government was now left with only one week to respond on the issue. The medicos said that they were thrown on the road after the cancellation of their PG medical seats and added that the State government had allotted medical seats to the students, who came to the State from Ukraine while ignoring their problem.

They demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, State Health Minister T Harish Rao and the principal secretary of the health department of the State to respond on their issue and take steps for the re-allotment of their seats.