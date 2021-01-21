Hyderabad: Phase-II ramp works begin at Moula Ali

Malkajgiri: After the completion of the first phase ramp works a few years ago of Koh-e-Moula Ali located in Malkajgiri, the second phase ramp works have been taken up by the authorities. The pilgrims visiting one of the important pilgrimage centre in the city can now take their vehicles to reach hilltop, while avoiding the 500 steps on foot.



The foundation stone for the construction of the ramp was laid in 2014, but due to some technical issues the works were delayed. The first phase was completed in 2017 which covered 230 steps allowing pilgrims to drive till the midpoint and then walk the remaining steps to reach the shrine. The State government sanctioned an amount of Rs 25 crore for the construction of the second phase of the ramp works at the shrine and within next 18 months the pilgrims would be able to directly drive to the hilltop without taking steps.

On Tuesday, AIMIM general secretary and MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and MLC Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi along with Telangana State Wakf Board member Dr Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officers inspected the commencement of second phase ramp works of Koh-e-Moula Ali.

Speaking to The Hans India, MLC Mirza Effendi said that there was a need for the ramp as it would help people, especially the aged persons, to reach the shrine directly in a vehicle avoiding climbing 500 steps. "Compared to the first phase, the second phase of the ramp work requires more time due to the rocky terrain and height. The works are challenging as contractors had to make the ramp through a steep incline, rocky terrain and ensure safety of the motorists."

Parking arrangements for 50 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers is available at the midpoint. Around five lakh people will be visiting the place during the birthday celebrations of Hazrath Ali, the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammed and first Imam amongst Shia community.

It may be mentioned here that apart from ramp works the five kamans, mosque, three baradari (pavilions with 12 doors), naqqarkhana (place for beating drums) and the tea stall are being restored in phases by Al Kausar Trust.

In phase-1, restoration of Masjid-e-Ajinnah, toilet blocks, desert kitchen and Kamargah Kaman was completed. Restoration of Niaz Khana 1&2, Kushal Khan Kaman, Kadam gaah, landscaping, streamline water, electric lines, flooring and signboards would be taken up in phases. In the final phase, the construction of a huge dome encasing the main bargah would be taken up.

Syed Nazeer Hasan Abedi, president, Al Kausar Trust says, "It is after 180 years that repair works are being undertaken. We are 39 donors, all NRIs who want to give back to society and are proud of our heritage."











