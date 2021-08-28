Hyderabad: Photo expo on prominent Telugu freedom fighters at MGBS

Hyderabad: As part of the week-long celebrations by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- 75 years of the country's Independence, a photo exhibition on 'Prominent Telugu Freedom Fighters' was organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, at MGBS.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Reddy. He said the glory of freedom struggle and sacrifices of freedom fighters were part of our heritage which needs to be passed on to the next generation. The effort in this regard is indeed commendable. "After seeing all these panels of the prominent Telugu freedom fighters, I am feeling like all of them are just around me, it is like being transported to another era which fills me with patriotic fervour," he observed.

The Joint CP urged youth and students of different universities to spread the message on the unsung freedom fighters through social media. He requested the ROB to bring out similar content in Urdu. Reddy stated that through social media handles of the Hyderabad police, the ROB content on Telugu freedom fighters would be shared for wider dissemination.

PIB and ROB director Shruti Patil said the objective of the exhibition was to involve the citizens in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating the local unsung heroes who have sacrificed for the country's independence. The 'Iconic Week' from August 23-29 involves activities of various media units of the ministry to highlight the contributions of the regional freedom fighters.

The Publication Division, Hyderabad, set up a book exhibition on the occasion. Prestigious publications on the history of the freedom struggle are on sale at the venue. Deputy Director Manas Krishnakanth, Assistant Directors Haribabu, Bharatha Lakshmi and Vandana and NYK Coordinators were present.