Hyderabad: PIL to stop illegal mining in Atmakur

Hyderabad: A person from Atmakur village has filed a Public Interest Litigation urging the court to stall illegal mining in Survey no 758 of Peddagutta of Atmakur village in Suryapet district.

The petitioner, Pandhiri Madhava Reddy from Atmakur village, contended that the continuous blasting at the site was causing damage to nearby houses, disturbing the livelihood of villagers besides destroying the agricultural fields. He further alleged that the mining was being carried out beyond the permissible limit, which was in violation of Mining and Mineral Rules.

Hence, the petitioner sought a direction to stall the mining operations by K Satyanarayana Reddy Quarry Lease Limited.

The Secretary Mines, Director of Mines & Geology, TS, TSPCB , District Collector, Suryapet, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi, Chief Controller of Explosives, Secunderabad and K Satyanarayana Reddy, proprietor of K Satyanarayana Reddy Quarry Lease Limited are made respondents in the PIL.