Live
- Destruction of Hyderabad began after KCR became CM, attacks Revanth
- Telangana Police gears up for Assembly elections
- Jobs for all eligible top among party poll agenda: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Tirupati: Srivari darshan commences at Rampachodavaram temple
- Ramachandrapuram: Nara Lokesh assures to link Kundu-KC canals
- Machilipatnam: Chandrababu Naidu treating the poor as untouchables, alleges CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Back at it again, Private schools flout norms by selling expensive books
- Hyderabad: Centre For Biodiversity & Conservation Studies inaugurated at OU
- Guntur: Arrangements underway to distribute plots
- Hyderabad: SCR holds review meeting on safety operations of trains
Hyderabad: Pittala Ravinder takes charge as Chairman of Fisheries Federation
Telangana activist and senior journalist Pittala Ravinder assumed charge as the chairman of Telangana State Federation of Fisheries and Co-operative Societies here on Monday.
Hyderabad: Telangana activist and senior journalist Pittala Ravinder assumed charge as the chairman of Telangana State Federation of Fisheries and Co-operative Societies here on Monday.
He took charge in the presence of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj, Chairmen of other Corporations Dudimetla Balaraju Yadav, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Domodhar Gupta and other leaders at the Fisheries department office, Masab Tank, in the city.
On the occasion, the Minister and other leaders extended congratulations to Ravinder for assuming the charge and hoped that he would bring a good name to the department under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.