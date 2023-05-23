Hyderabad: Pittala Ravinder takes charge as Chairman of Fisheries Federation

Hyderabad: Telangana activist and senior journalist Pittala Ravinder assumed charge as the chairman of Telangana State Federation of Fisheries and Co-operative Societies here on Monday.

He took charge in the presence of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj, Chairmen of other Corporations Dudimetla Balaraju Yadav, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Domodhar Gupta and other leaders at the Fisheries department office, Masab Tank, in the city.

On the occasion, the Minister and other leaders extended congratulations to Ravinder for assuming the charge and hoped that he would bring a good name to the department under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.