Hyderabad: PJTSAU inks MoU with AARDO

Rajendranagar: With an aim to achieve common objectives of mutual interest in the field of agriculture and rural development in AARDO countries through addressing challenges with various interventions, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed on Monday between Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and New Delhi based African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO).

The online event of signing and formal exchange of the MoU copies by both the parties was held in the presence of Dr V Praveen Rao, vice chancellor, PJTSAU and the secretary general, AARDO Dr Manoj Nardeo Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Praveen Rao, vice chancellor, PJTSAU has fervently elucidated activities and accomplishments of the university since its inception. "The University is according priority to ensure globally standard infrastructure and entering into partnerships with several national and international organizations to catalyse the exchange of knowledge and expertise. As a result, within a short span, the PJTSAU has ensured his place among the top agricultural universities in the country," the VC explained.

"University had established the cold pressed sesame, groundnut, oil extraction units at various research centres and also established the eco colors production unit in Rajendranagar and is planning to connect 2,500 Rythu Vedikas with high band connectivity facilitated by the State government," he added.

Expressing happiness for entering into MoU with AARDO, Dr Praveen Rao said, "University believes that innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture will ensure doubling of farmer's income. In order to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, The PJTSAU has established the Ag-Hub recently with the support of NABARD. Fifteen start-ups were entered into MoU with Ag-Hub so far and they are working on various innovations by using emerging technologies in the field of agriculture."

Director, International Programmes Dr Jamuna Rani has welcomed the dignitaries and explained that the MoU proposes to achieve common objectives of mutual interest in the field of agriculture and rural development in AARDO countries by addressing the challenges through various interventions. Development of Human Resources, Pilot projects formulation, action research, organization of workshops, exchange of subject experts/specialists for sharing of knowledge and expertise, that need to be worked out to meet common interests.

Dr Manoj Nardeo Singh, Dr RP Singh, Advisor AARDO also spoke on this occasion. Dr Sudheer Kumar, Registrar, PJTSAU, Dr Jagadeeshwar, DR, PJTSAU and other were present on the occasion.