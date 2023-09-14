Hyderabad: Plan afoot to restore pristine glory of iconic Golden Threshold in city

Hyderabad: After an adequate passage of time, the restoration works will finally commence in the Golden Threshold as the architect for its restoration has been appointed. The stage is now set for the long-anticipated project to kick off, promising to transform the heritage structure into a beacon of architectural excellence and cultural hub.

Nestled within the expansive 1.166-acre Golden Threshold complex are three distinct architectural gems. Among them, the Golden Threshold structure and Gopal Clinic stand as timeless relics of the past, bearing witness to the history of this historic site. In contrast, the Centre for Distance Learning, relatively a new building, offers a modern touch to the ensemble.

However, time has not been kind to these structures, and their restoration demands a delicate touch and the expertise of archaeologists and conservation specialists. Preserving the rich heritage and historical significance of this complex calls for a meticulous approach, ensuring that its legacy endures for generations to come.

Nestled amidst the vibrant cityscape of Hyderabad, the Golden Threshold stands as an iconic testament to history, nationalism, and the rich tapestry of the nation’s cultural heritage. This remarkable establishment, a gift to the nation from the illustrious family of Sarojini Naidu, serves as the hallowed ground where the journey towards academic excellence for the university commenced in 1975. In November 2019, Rajkumari Indira Devi Hall was inaugurated in the building.

Anuradha Reddy, Convenor,Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad, said, “We have given two inspection reports and part of the guidance and advisory of the project.”

The Golden Threshold not only encapsulates the spirit of Hyderabad but also reflects the harmonious fusion of diverse cultures that define India. This historic landmark reminds us of our shared history and aspirations, inspiring generations to strive for greatness.

Speaking to The Hans India, on the progress made so far on the restoration works, Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar, University of Hyderabad (UoH), said “UoH has initiated steps for the restoration in accordance with the norms set for heritage buildings. An architect has been appointed for the project.” Commenting on the inordinate delay in completing the restoration work, he said, “The delay if any is due to the stringent specifications laid down for restoration of the heritage buildings, so that the original structure is retained without damages.”

Adding further, he said, “UoH accorded top priority and a committee has been formed to oversee the progress of the restoration work. Since it is a slow and time-consuming process, no specific timeline can be set at present over the completion of the project.” Currently, the entry into the building is restricted.