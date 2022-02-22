Hyderabad: Planning Board VC Vinod Kumar pitches for NH status for Rajiv Rahadari

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Monday demanded Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to prevail upon Centre to upgrade the Rajiv Rahadari from State highway to a national highway. In a letter to the Union Minister on Monday, Vinod Kumar said that traffic on Rajiv Rahadari was increasing and the road was becoming congested resulting in frequent accidents. The road from Hyderabad to Ramagundam via Siddipet, Karimnagar and Peddapalli should be upgraded from the State highway to a national highway.

He recalled that as the Karimnagar MP, he had raised this in Parliament on February 12, 2019 requesting Rajiv Rahadari to be upgraded to a national highway and the road be extended to Chandrapur and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Vinod Kumar said that as mentioned in Section 30 of the AP Reorganisation Act, national highways in the State of Telangana should be further developed and road connectivity should be increased to remote areas as well.

He said that he along with his colleagues urged the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to sanction new projects under the National Highway and the Minister had agreed in principle, but still none of the promises was implemented. Vinod Kumar urged Kishan Reddy to take the initiative as the Union Minister and do justice to the State.