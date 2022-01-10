  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Platform ticket rates hiked temporarily for Sankranti

Platform ticket rates hiked temporarily for Sankranti
x

Platform ticket rates hiked temporarily for Sankranti

Highlights

The South Central Railway on Sunday temporally increased the platform ticket rates in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Lingampally, Begumpet and other major stations in the Secunderabad division, in view of the ensuing Sankranti festival

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Sunday temporally increased the platform ticket rates in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Lingampally, Begumpet and other major stations in the Secunderabad division, in view of the ensuing Sankranti festival. The rate of platform ticket at Secunderabad station was enhanced from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

In Hyderabad, Lingampally, Begumpet, Warangal, Khammam, Kazipet, Mahbubabad, Vikarabad, Tandur and other major stations), it was hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 20. In view of the festival season, it is anticipated that there will be a huge crowd of rail travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers at the stations.

In order to regulate the flow of public to enter platforms and to avoid inconvenience to bona fide passengers and as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus during the festive season, the rates of platform tickets have been increased.

They will be effective till January 20. Recently the railway had hiked the platform ticket rates at Kacheguda station, said a senior SCR officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X