Hyderabad : Plea for uniform charges for maintenance quashed

Hyderabad : The residents of India Bull Centrum apartment in Lower Tank Bund have faceda setback as the consumer court HAS quashed their plea against the colony association collecting hiked maintenance charges calculated on per sq ft basis. The colony residents who filed the complaint expressed displeasure over losing the case.

As per the details, a couple based in the United States of America owns a flat in the India Bulls Centrum apartment at Lower Tank Bund filed a complaint with Consumer Forum against the association of the apartment for overcharging maintenance fees. After hearing the case, the consumer forum passed an order in support of the association which left residents red faced.

Residents of high-end flats in the apartment demanded uniform maintenance charges for all flats, instead of charging on the basis area of flat. They sought refund of excess maintenance charges collected, but it was not heeded. Then, they filed a complaint in October with the consumer forum court.

The association stated that flatholdershad agreed to all the conditions and signed the agreement duly accepting the purchase and possession of the flat in a gated community as per agreed norms, along with other owners. It said the method of collection of maintenance charges to be collected on the gross area of the flat is considered for arriving at maintenance charges."

The complex consists of 154 flats consisting of 18 different sizes ranging from 1281 sft to 3270 sft.

After having heard the submissions of both sides extensively, consumer forum ordered to collect maintenance charges as per the area considering the logic, if it is a single bed-room flat, the average occupants will not be more than four; for a two-bedroom flat, it can at best be occupied by six persons and for four bed-room flat, the number of occupants is likely to be about ten persons.

Expressing disappointment over the verdict, the aggrieved residents said, "Though we occupy larger flats, the maintenance is just the same as the small flat and it happens only once, for which the association can charge twice that paid by small flat owners, but not too high by considering the per square foot rules and others."