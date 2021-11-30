Hyderabad: Plethora of woes pester residents of Yousufguda

Hyderabad: With overflowing sewage, roads with potholes, garbage dumps on roads, the residents of Yousufguda ward continue to face problems. They demand to increase number of public toilets in the locality.

Locals allege that in a few streets of the locality sewage was overflowing; authorities were not taking any action even after several complaints had been raised.

A major issue at Yousufguda is overflowing sewage on roads. It has become difficult for commuters to walk on road. We lodged many complaints to authorities, but they failed to act, charged Venkat Ram, president, Sharadhi Welfare Association.

He added that authorities should increase the number of public washrooms in the locality. The washrooms are not in use or locked. This leads to open urination on roads. This has become a major problem for the residents. Locals also face problems with garbage stink. The waste is being scattered on either side of the road. Locals complain that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff was not frequently clearing the garbage on roads.

Another resident, N Shyam Sunder said the residents face problems with the stink as garbage is not being cleared despite several complaints lodged, but the situation hasn't changed. He said that authorities should improve the sanitation in the locality. It would be good if the higher-ups regularly monitor the sanitation at the ground level.

A resident of Navodaya Colony V Raghu said, "Roads in Yousufguda have to be re-carpeted as a few have been damaged. Potholes wherever needed should be filled. Authorities should concentrate on maintaining public toilets.

He added that as most public washrooms were dysfunctional people were urinating in the open. Because of this commuters and residents were facing problem of stink.

