Hyderabad police arrest 3 from Uttar Pradesh for cheating job aspirants

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested on Friday by the Cyberabad cyber crime police for allegedly cheating the job aspirants on the promise of offering jobs through their consultancy.

The three-member gang, a native of Uttar Pradesh created a fake job consultancy website having its address in Mumbai. The gang then appointed seven tele-callers to call job aspirants and lure them with jobs in various MNCs with high salary. They also conducted fake interviews and selected candidates. Finally, they used to collect money from them as fees.



The issue came to fore when one of the victims, a woman software employee from Cyberabad, approached the police. Based on the complaint, the Cybercrime police registered a case and arrested the gang from Uttar Pradesh. The arrested were brought to Hyderabad on a prisoner's transit warrant and produced before the court.



In another case, a man was arrested by the Madhapur police for cheating at least 70 people on the promise of jobs in reputed companies. The accused, MG Chandra Sekhar aka Guna, a resident of KNR colony in Nizampet and a native of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh cheated the people and extracted money to the tune of Rs 2 crore. The police seized Rs 15 lakh cash, fake job letters and other material from him.

