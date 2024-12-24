Hyderabad: Police bust drug racket, three land behind bars

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone team, apprehended three persons involved in the possession of drugs. Police seized six grams of cocaine, 15 grams of MDMA, two blots of LSD, and other drug materials worth Rs 3.35 lakh.

Police arrested drug peddlers Solomon Susai Raj (33) and Shaik Ghouse (34) and consumer K. Mahesh (25).

According to police, Susai Raj is a native of Hyderabad, and he is addicted to weed, MDMA, cocaine, and other narcotic substances. He used to purchase ganja and other drugs from local sources for consumption. In 2021, he, along with his friend Abdu, hatched a plan to do a drug business and purchased ecstasy pills, MDMA, and charas from Bengaluru and Goa and intended to sell them to customers in Hyderabad.

However, they were arrested by the Ameerpet Excise police station, Hyderabad. Police said in 2023, Solomon was arrested by the LB Nagar police station in Rachakonda under the NDPS Act and was sent to Cherlapally jail. There, he met Shaik Ghouse, who was also lodged in jail for a ganja case. After his release from jail, Solomon did not change his ways. He continued to purchase narcotic drugs, selling some to customers and using the rest with Ghouse.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, additional DCP Commissioner’s Task Force, said, “Last month he purchased cocaine, MDMA, and LSD blots from a known person in Bengaluru. On December 21, he, along with Ghouse, were in the limits of Amberpet trying to sell the drugs to Mahesh. The Task Force and Amberpet police apprehended them.