Hyderabad: Police bust fake stamp paper racket

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone teams along with Hussaini Alam police busted a fake stamp paper racket and apprehended two persons. The accused provided old date stamp papers and created fake documents to file fraudulent litigations in court of law. The police seized 186 stamp papers, rubber stamps, death certificates and two mobile phones from them.

According to police, the arrested persons were Mohd Syed Azheruddin (41) and Mohammed Inayath Ali (46). The main accused Firoz who created fake bond papers and stamps is absconding.

The accused persons formed a gang and collected old stamp papers from different sources. They were selling old dated notary stamp papers of Rs 100, 50, 20 and 10 and creating fake documents with old dates and cheating the government and filing false litigations in the court of law. Police registered a case U/s 468, 469, 471, 420 and the investigation is on.