Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand visits Old City

Hyderabad: The Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, CV Anand, on Friday, visited Old City to inspect the South Zone Commissioner's office at Purani Haveli and checked the complaints received and examined the help desk.

The Commissioner said, "There are some repairs that need to be carried out in the heritage building of South Zone Commissioner's office and will be done at the earliest as the concerned stakeholders have been alerted to carry out the renovation works and the heritage building will not be lost under any circumstances.

Also, it has been noticed that many citizens of south zone have complained against the harassment of rowdy sheeters. We have taken the matter seriously soon will bind every rowdy sheeter and book cases against them." The commissioner then went on to visit the iconic Mecca Masjid and observed the Friday prayers and said that the special branch (SB) officers are working tirelessly to maintain the law & order, peace and tranquility in Old City.