Hyderabad: Police department to guarantee adoption of Covid protocols

Hyderabad: Top brass of the police department is on its toes to ensure that the Covid protocols are followed religiously. As the saying goes cleanliness begins from home, they are inspecting police stations to ensure that hygiene is maintained there. They are instructing the public to ensure that masks are must while stepping out of homes and social distancing should be maintained.

In order to ensure the Covid protocols, the local police stations have called for a meeting with shop-owners in their respective jurisdictions and instructed them not allow gathering at shops and also to ensure customers wear masks while stepping into shops.

An officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "Since the GO of Telangana government regarding the Covid guidelines was passed, our officers visited each and every store, shops and malls in their respective jurisdictions and invited the stakeholders for a meeting. In the meeting it was clearly instructed to all participants that they should not allow gathering of customers at their respective outlets/shops/stores. The businessmen were also informed that they should not let a customer enter their premises without a face mask and should request customers to maintain social distancing norm."

"Proprietors of business establishments were clearly told that if they are found violating the GO they will be fined, as per the law. Moreover, we are also ensuring that the GO is implemented. For this reason, every day the designated police constables are on duty to take photos of violators, said the officer. Commissioner of Police CV Anand on Tuesday inspected every room on the five floors of his office at Basheerbagh. He suggested some changes in rooms for proper ventilation. The CP instructed officers to maintain social distancing norm and always wear masks.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, said, "the public should not stop from taking precautions and are to remain on high alert as threat of Omicron is looming on our lives. It is very important for every citizen that they should take vaccine and also the booster dose to stay safe from the deadly virus. We are putting all efforts to make sure that we respond to the citizens' call at the earliest in times of distress. Our staff has been instructed to follow the Covid protocols and get vaccinated."