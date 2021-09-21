Hyderabad: Police detain YS Sharmila for staging hunger strike

The police on Tuesday took YS Sharmila into custody for staging hunger strike even after the permission has been denied. She has been shifted to Medipally police station.

YS Sharmila staged the protest at exhibition grounds in Boduppal against the unemployment in the state. She launched the hunger strike demanding the government to release job notifications immediately in the state.



The police said that they have not permitted the YSRTP chief for holding protest at the exhibition grounds. As she violated the rule, Sharmila has been taken into custody.



Meanwhile, the YSRTP workers prevented the police from arresting Sharmila which led to mild commotion. YS Sharmila said that the police accorded her permission earlier and later asked to change the venue. Protesting against the police move, Sharmila called on the workers to lay siege to Medipally police station.

