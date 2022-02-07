Hyderabad police holds roadside awareness programmes against drugs

Hyderabad: The police are organising roadside awareness programmes in the city with an aim of bringing in more awareness against drug abuse and to dissuade people from using ganja and other drugs. The initiative was started following directions of senior police officials to reach out to the public and spread awareness about the ill-effects of drugs. In the last few days, the police across the city including at Trimulgherry, Rein Bazaar, Kalapather, Mangalhat, Kacheguda and Nampally held roadside awareness programmes.



Trimulgherry CI B Sravan Kumar said, "with the participation of the community, we are organising the roadside awareness programmes. Every alternate day, SIs are visiting localities in their jurisdiction and conducting the programme to wean away youth from bad habits,".

Carrying placards with message of effects of drug abuse, a few policemen and women visit colonies and important junctions where they stand for a few minutes to drive the message. Kacheguda CI Mohammed Habeeb Khan said, "wherever possible, local colony association members are being invited to participate. The aim is to bring in a change through our campaigns. Also, we are informing people of legal implications if they are caught with drugs."

Nampally CI Khaleel Pasha said, "such programmes will be a regular affair now. The patrolling parties will also interact with the community and convey the message. Later "such programmes will be held regularly at police station level. We will organise essay writing competitions for college students."