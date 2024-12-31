Hyderabad Police Honor Retiring Officers for Years of Service

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate held a retirement ceremony on Tuesday to honor two retiring police personnel for their dedicated service. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty presided over the event, which celebrated the contributions of Shaikh Iqbal, Sub-Inspector at Madhapur Police Station, and K. Babiah, Armed Reserve Head Constable of the CAR Headquarters.

The ceremony, attended by Joint Commissioner of Police Joel Davis and other senior officials, highlighted the officers’ extensive contributions across various roles in the police department. Commissioner Mohanty commended their efforts in maintaining law and order within the Cyberabad jurisdiction and acknowledged their vital role in enhancing the department's efficiency.

Both retirees were presented with their pension documents as part of the formal farewell. Speaking at the event, Commissioner Mohanty emphasized the importance of utilizing their experience for societal betterment post-retirement. He encouraged them to engage in community service, spend quality time with their families, and pursue personal interests to ensure a fulfilling life after their careers in law enforcement.