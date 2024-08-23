Hyderabad police issue advisory on 'free ride service' for women

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have issued a public advisory, urging residents to be cautious about circulating misleading information on social media. This comes after a false claim about a ‘free ride service’ for women during late-night hours was widely shared online.

The viral post claimed that women can call helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 to request this free pickup and drop service by the city police if they are stranded or are unable to find a cab home between 10 pm and 6 am.

However, a fact check shows that these helpline numbers are offered by the Ludhiana police and not the Hyderabad police. In a statement, the Hyderabad police urged the citizens to double-check any social media posts before sharing them, as misleading posts would cause more confusion instead of proving helpful.