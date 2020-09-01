Hyderabad police issues Traffic Advisory amid Vinayaka idol possession

In order to relieve congestion, to maintain smooth flow of traffic and to ensure public safety and order in connection with the movement of Ganesh Idols carrying vehicles on 01-09-2020, the following Traffic Regulations will be implemented:

I) Routes of Ganesh Idols carrying vehicles: The Idols carrying vehicles starts from Falaknuma Tr. PS limits and passes through Aliabad - Nagulchinta – Charminar – Madina – Afzalgunj - Straight towards Gowliguda Chaman Road – Central Gurudwara Gowliguda - Putlibowli – Jambagh – MJ Market - Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar Statue towards upper Tank bund or NTR Marg.

The idols carrying vehicles from Secunderabad area passes through RP Road - MG Road - Karbala Maidan – Kawadiguda - Musheerabad X Road - RTC X Road - Narayanaguda X Road - Himayathnagar 'Y' Junction and at Liberty Junction. Idols coming from Chilkalguda X roads Joins Musheerabad 'X' Roads via Gandhi Hospital.

The idols carrying vehicles from EAST Zone passes from Uppal – Ramanthapur - 6 No. Junction Amberpet – Shivam Road - NCC at OU - Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital – Hindi Mahavidyalaya X Roads – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura X roads – Narayanaguda X Road and joins the vehicles carrying idols at RTC X Roads. Also Idols from Dilsukhnagar and idols coming from IS Sadan – Saidabad – Chanchalguda join at Nalgonda X roads and some Big Idols proceeds towards Amberpet via Moosarambagh. Idols coming from Tarnaka side proceed through Osmania University Distance Education Road, Adikmet join at Fever Hospital via Vidyanagar. Traffic going towards Lalapet from Tarnaka will not be allowed on Flyover and they may take alternative routes.

The idols carrying vehicles movement from Tolichowki, Rethibowli and Mehdipatnam side passes through Masab Tank, Ayodhya Junction – Nirankari Bhavan – Old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar to NTR Marg. Also the idols coming from Erragadda passes through SR Nagar – Ameerpet – Panjagutta – VV Statue and joins the idols carrying vehicles at Nirankari Bhavan and proceeds to NTR Marg. Idols coming from Tappachabutra and Asifnagar side passes through – Sitarambagh – Boiguda Kaman – Voulga Hotel – Goshamahal Baradari - Alaska - MJ Market and proceeds towards Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar Statue - Upper Tank bund or NTR Marg.

No traffic other than the idols carrying vehicles will be allowed to move on the above route between 0900 hrs on the 01-09-2020 to 0800 hours on 02-09-2020. The traffic restrictions will be extended if the situation so demands.

II) TRAFFIC DIVERSION POINTS: Movements of vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh Idols will be restricted and diverted at many points along the route and at other points adjoining the routes of other roads. Facility to cross from the West to East or vice versa is given at the Basheerbagh Junction only. Commuters are advised to use the Ring Road and Begumpet area to avoid diversions. All the side roads leading to the Main road will be barricaded. The main traffic diversion points are:

• HYDERABAD SOUTH: Keshavagiri, Mahaboobnagar X Roads, Engine Bowli, Nagul Chintha, Himmathpura, Hari Bowli, Asra Hopsital, Mogulpura, Lakkad Kote, Madina X Road, MJ Bridge, Dar Ul Shifa X Roads, City College.

• HYDERABAD EAST: Nayapul X Road, SJ Rotary, Rangmahal Junction, Chaderghat Junction, Andhra Bank Junction, Crown Café X Roads – Amberpet Green Bawarchi (Royal Juice corner)

• HYDERABAD WEST: Tope Khana Mosque, Alaska Hotel Junction, Osmangunj Sanker Bagh and Seena Hotel, Ajantha Gate near Exhibition Grounds, Abkari Lane, Taj Island, Barthan Bazar, AR Petrol Pump at KLK Building.

• HYDERABAD CENTRAL: Chapel Road Entry, Gadwal Centre at GPO, Shalimar Theatre, Gun foundry, Skyline road entry, Bharath Scouts & Guides Junction in Domalguda, Kalanjali at Control Room, Liberty Junction, MCH Office Y junction, BRK Bhavan junction near Telugu Thalli Junction, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Dwaraka Hotel Junction, Khairatabad Junction (Visweswaraiah Statue), Children's Park, Mariott Hotel junction, Kawadiguda Junction, Musheeerabad X road, RTC X road, Katta Maisamma Temple at Lower Tank Bund, Indira Park Junction.

• HYDERABAD NORTH (Secunderabad ): Traffic will not be allowed to enter the Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund from Karbala Maidan, Buddha Bhavan, Sailing Club and Nallagutta Junction.

The traffic will be diverted at the following points from 0600 hrs on 01-09-2020 to 02-09-2020 till completion of immersion at CTO, YMCA, Paradise X Roads, Patny X Roads, Bata X Roads, Adavaiah X Roads, Ghans Mandi X Roads.

III) LORRIES MOVEMENT:

A) EXIT ROUTE FOR EMPTY TRUCKS / LORRIES AFTER IMMERSION:

i) After immersion on the NTR Marg, the empty vehicles should proceed to their destination via Necklace Rotary - Khairtabad flyover - V.V.Statue - KCP and onwards. They will not be allowed to return towards Telugu Talli statue or Mint Compound road.

ii) After immersion on the Upper Tank Bund, the empty vehicles should proceed towards Children's Park – DBR Mills - Kawadiguda – Musheerabad or towards Indira Park – Ashok Nagar – Vidya Nagar. No vehicle shall go towards the Bible House Rail over Bridge.

B) RESTRICTIONS ON INTER STATE / DISTRICT LORRIES: Inter State and Inter District Lorries are not allowed to enter the Hyderabad City on the intervening night of 01/02-09-2020. Their movement will be terminated on the outskirts of the city during the Final day of Ganesh Immersion process.

IV) RTC BUSES MOVEMENT:

1) Inter State / District Buses to reach the MGBS at Imlibun

a) Coming from Rajeev Rahadari and NH-7 should go via JBS –YMCA -Sangeet X road- Tarnaka - Jamia Osmania flyover - Nimboliadda – Chaderghat.

b) Coming from Bangalore should go via Aramgarh x road - Chandrayangutta X Road - I.S.Sadan - Nalgonda X Road – Chaderghat.

c) Coming from Mumbai/NH 9 should go via Godrej 'Y' Junction - Narsapur X Roads – Bowenpally – JBS – YMCA – Sangeeth - Tarnaka, Jamia Osmania fly over – Adikmet – Nimboliadda.

The movements of the above Inter State/District buses will not be permitted from 0600 hours on 01-09-2020 to 1000 hours on 02-09-2020.

The TSRTC authorities will provide alternative routes convenient to them keeping in view the restriction imposed on the movement of vehicular traffic on the roads notified above.

V. PRIVATE BUSES: Private Buses should operate from their locations outside the City and they should not enter the city from 0800 hrs on 01-09-2020 to 1000 hrs on 02-09-2020.

VI. All people coming from Airport or going to Airport should avoid using Necklace Road, NTR Marg, Tank Bund Road and other roads as shown in Map. Similarly people going or coming from Railway station / Bus stand should also avoid these roads.

VII. HELP LINE: The citizens are requested to contact the following Help Lines numbers for guidance in connection with the above restrictions.

Control Room Nos: 1) 040-27852482, 2) 9490 598 985 Help Line: 9010203626

A "Route Map" indicating the route, connecting roads, exit routes, holding area are enclosed. The traffic restrictions, main routes etc will be shown live on Google Map and it will be updated on real time basis also. Citizens can see the Google map for latest traffic condition.