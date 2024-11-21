Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory on President’s visit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of a two-day visit of the President of India to Hyderabad city. Traffic police informed that there might be traffic congestion in certain areas in the city for the visit which is scheduled Thursday and Friday.

According to police, on Thursday, between 5.30 pm and 9 pm, the traffic will be either stopped for a while or diverted at the junctions due to VVIP/VIP movements in Punjagutta Junction – Green Lands Jn. – Begumpet Flyover – HPS Out Gate – Shyam Lal Building - PPNT Fly over – Airport Y Junction – Monappa Junction – Yashoda Hospital – Katriya Hotel - Raj Bhavan Road – Metro Residency – VV Statue – Khairatabad Flyover – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg – Telugu Talli Jn – Telugu Talli FlyOver – Katta Maisamma – Iqbal Minar – Old Ambedkar Statue Jn. - Tank Bund – NTR Stadium – Ashok Nagar Jn.

On Friday, between 9.30 am and 12.15 pm, the traffic will be either stopped for a while or diverted at the junctions due to VVIP/VIP movements viz., Raj Bhavan right - Metro- VV Statue right - KCP Ansari Manzil -Tajkrishna -1/7 Road -1/4 Road -NFCL - SNT -Sagar society - NTR bhavan -Jubilee hills check post -Road no 45 junction -Cable Bridge - Road no 65-Jubilee check post - NTR bhavan -Sagar society -SNT -NFCL - Panjagutta flyover -Monappa -Praja bhavan - Green land - Begumpet flyover - HPS out gate - Shyamlal - PNT Left -Airport y junction - Begumpet airport

Police requested the citizens to take note of the need-based travel restrictions and plan their travel accordingly during the timings indicated above. Hyderabad Traffic help line 9010203626 will be available for travel information. Any inconvenience in commuting may be reported through our social media platforms (Twitter handle: (https://twitter.com/HYDTP and facebook handle https://facebook.com/HYDTP/).