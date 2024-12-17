Hyderabad: Police nabs drug peddler, seize MDMA worth Rs 1.78 lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force East Zone team, along with Karkhana police, nabbed a drug peddler of Andhra Pradesh who came to the city to sell drugs on the upcoming New Year’s Eve. Police seized 13.9 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1.78 lakh from his possession.

Police arrested Shaik Mohammed Haneef (31), a car driver and resident of Cuddapah in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, Haneef’s childhood friend Chand Peer, who works as a cashier in a restaurant, suggested procuring the drug from Mumbai at a lower cost and selling it to needy persons. Chand mentioned that there will be a demand for drugs during the New Year celebrations. “Haneef moved to Mumbai and purchased the MDMA drug for Rs 3,500 per gram.

Chand instructed Haneef to meet Vicky and Rohit in Mumbai, who are drug peddlers. Accordingly, Haneef met Vicky and Rohit in Goregaon, Mumbai, collected the MDMA drug and returned to Hyderabad by private travel bus and reached Dhobighat in the Karkhana area,” said Ande Srinivas Rao, additional DCP Task Force. On information on Sunday, the Task Force team, along with Karkhana police, apprehended Haneef while he was in possession of the contraband drug.