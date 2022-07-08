Hyderabad: Police on alert ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: With a couple of days to go for Bakrid, Police Commissioner CV Anand visited check-posts at various places in the city to see the steps being taken to check cattle being brought for sacrifice on the festival.

Anand made a surprise visit to police check-posts at MJ Market, Mirchowk, Kanchanbagh, Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura in the early hours of Friday. He checked the facilities and interacted with the staff, exhorting them to remain alert and follow instructions that were given early.

The commissioner verified the registers, took stock of kits available at the check- posts. He asked officials to check the certificates issued by the Animal Husbandry department regarding the cattle being transported. Under no circumstances, can cows and calves be transported, he stressed.

"Exchange of information in real time enables you to respond swiftly. The officer in-charge at the check-posts should muster the maximum available manpower within the shortest possible time. They should inform senior officers upon noticing any illegal activity or gathering of groups of people," said Anand.

The station level, division level officers and DCPs were told to inspect the check-posts under their charge and intensify patrolling in all sensitive localities across the city.