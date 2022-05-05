Hyderabad: Police pre-recruitment training held at Champapet, Ghatkesar & Ibp

Hyderabad: "Aim big and work hard to achieve goals of your life. Youth need to make their parents proud", Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat, on Wednesday advised the aspirants while addressing them during the inaugural programme of police pre-recruitment training at Model Market, Champapet, and Aurora Engineering College, Ghatkesar.

He elaborated the significance of having a government job in a family and directed the aspirants to utilise the opportunity to secure jobs. He reiterated that a police job gets the family of an aspirant respect in society and protection through Bhadratha scheme for the police personnel. Bhagwat said the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate was providing pre-recruitment training to help unemployed youth aspiring to join the police department.

He added that a total of some 2,000 aspirants are going to utilise the training opportunity in three centres --- LB Nagar Model Market, Champapet, Bharathi Engineering College, Ibrahimpatnam and Aurora Engineering College, Ghatkesar. "Unemployed youth are expressing their passion to join the police department; their interest is increasing in every notification. The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate will help the aspirants in all possible ways", the CP said.

He recalled that the Commissionerate had provided free coaching at multiple places during the earlier notifications which helped many youth to join the police department. Bhagwat also recalled that around 600 youth got selected for PC and above 50 got SI jobs with the pre-recruitment training of the Rachakonda Commissionerate. He described the pre-recruitment training programme as a noble initiative and stated that the free training would help many poor aspirants who can't afford paid coaching in private institutions.

He stated that well qualified faculty will teach the aspirants in free training which will be continued till the main examination. He mentioned that the pre-recruitment training is free to the aspirants, but the faculty and arrangements are completely paid. "The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is paying for the faculty and arrangements on behalf of aspirants. The CP advised youth to utilize the opportunity to achieve jobs and make their parents proud. He thanked the donors, who sponsored the programme.

DCP Malkajgiri Rakshitha K Murthy, Additional DCPs Shameer, Shiva Kumar, Laxminarayana, ACP LB Nagar Sridhar Reddy, ACP Tr LB Nagar Srinivas, IT CELL Inspector Sridhar Reddy and other officers of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and senior faculty P. Jagadeeshwar Reddy attended.