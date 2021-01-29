Hyderabad police rescue baby within 24 hours of kidnap

The Hyderabad City Police have rescue a baby girl within 24 hours after she was being kidnapped on Wednesday. The Malakpet police formed into teams along with the task force police to trace the girl.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police tracked the girl and arrested the kidnapper.

The two and a half year old girl is said to have been kidnapped while she was sleeping with her mother on footpath at Moosarambagh crossroads.

According to the police, Sudugu Ajay (27), a native of Jangaon migrated to Hyderabad. He turned into a rag picker and lived on the footpath. He was married to a woman named Lakshmi five years ago and the couple has a daughter.

On Wednesday night, the couple slept on the footpath along with their daughter who went missing later. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the girl's parents found her missing and informed the police.